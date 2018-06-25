Demi Lovato, Kerry Washington, and Zendaya All Have These $78 Hoops

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jun 25, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

I know you've probably noticed a ton of celebs going crazy over resin hoops. But don't count out the traditional gold, silver, and rose-gold styles just yet. Metal hoops will always be in style, and there's one particular hoop that celebrities are obsessing over right now.

The popular style is called the Big Ass Hoops by Melinda Maria. And, well, they are some big ass hoops, people. But not like obnoxiously huge where they bump into your shoulder with every turn. These are three inches in diameter, which means they'll dangle just around the middle of the neck. And they're lightweight, too, so no need to worry about aching earlobes.

That's why celebs have been wearing the Melinda Maria hoops non-stop. And we all can get the Hollywood look because they're only $78. And you can grab their slightly smaller sister the Inside Out Station hoops, a two and a half inch earring for only $58.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

See exactly which stars are wearing the Melinda Maria Big Ass Hoops below and don't forget to grab yourself a pair, too.

1 of 4 Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

2 of 4 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Zendaya

3 of 4 VANESSAHUDGENS/INSTAGRAM

Vanessa Hudgens

4 of 4 Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

