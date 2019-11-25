This Is the Only Time Oprah’s $75 Mejuri Earrings Will Go on Sale All Year

Image zoom OPRAH/INSTAGRAM

When Oprah posted a photo of herself in a pair of fancy-looking earrings on Instagram, I was shocked to discover that they were only $75 from the affordable brand Mejuri. The earrings were a hit with other shoppers, too, and now is the perfect time to invest in them, because Mejuri just kicked off its one and only sale of the entire year.

VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey is Fash-on at InStyle’s Cover Shoot

If you sign up for Mejuri's newsletter, which I'd highly recommend, you can start shopping the discounted prices on November 25. For everyone else, the sale will kick off on November 27.

So how does Mejuri's Black Friday discount work? The more you buy, the more you save. Take 10 percent off of one item, 15 percent off of two items, and 20 percent off three items or more.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey’s $75 Earrings Would Make Anyone Look Rich

The sale will officially come to an end on December 2. If you're not sure where to start, I'd definitely scoop up those organic pearl earrings Oprah owns, then grab Mejuri's best-selling travel case to protect your jewels (it will come in handy when you're flying out this holiday season), and wrap things up with the necklace Timothée Chalamet (uh huh, the hottie from Call Me By Your Name) loves.

Mejuri Organic Pearl Large Hoops

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: As low as $60 (originally $75); mejuri.com.

Mejuri Travel Case

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: As low as $68 (originally $85); mejuri.com.

Mejuri Flat Chain Necklace

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: As low as $56 (originally $70); mejuri.com.