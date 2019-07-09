The Bag Brand With 120,000-Person Waitlists Just Launched $15 Jewelry

Image zoom Courtesy

If the brand name Linjer rings a bell, it’s likely because you’ve heard of its nearly impossible to snag luxury bags. The sought-after styles are produced in small quantities to keep quality high, and waitlist numbers for favorites like the Tulip Bag and Doctor’s Bag have run as high as 120,000 — seriously. It doesn’t hurt that Brie Larson, Amy Adams, Rashida Jones, and Irina Shayk are just a handful of A-listers who count themselves as fans.

Today, the direct-to-consumer brand, whose minimalist visual language draws from the likes of Everlane and Mansur Gavriel, is making our dreams come true with a newly launched line of affordable jewelry.

As with its covetable bags and watches, Linjer’s jewelry collection is priced irresistibly low thanks to its close relationships with producers and vertically integrated sales model. Rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets made of 925 sterling silver, 14k gold vermeil, and AAA freshwater pearls start at just $15.

The understated designs range from a clever wrap ring to pearl-dropped huggie earrings to petite disc necklaces. And the collection’s genius lies in its utter stackability. Rings can be worn just as easily by the handful as they can alone, with a single, subtle band around the finger.

Given the brand’s history of selling out of styles at an alarming clip, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this just-launched line snatched up in its entirety before Linjer is able to restock. When that moment comes, you can expect long waitlists and sometimes lengthy waits before items become available again.

Shop the minimal jewelry collection that’s likely to sell out while you still can, from just $15 at Linjer.com.