Lauren Conrad Just Made the Jewelry Line of Our Dreams

This is what happens when the Dream Queen Supreme of all that’s chic and ultra-femme (that’s Lauren Conrad, if you needed a hint) gets an idea: she makes it happen. Designing jewelry isn’t anything new for Conrad—we’re citing her all-encompassing collection LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl’s as a reference—so when she designed her first line of fine jewelry, she did it like a pro.

“It’s very vintage inspired,” Conrad spills to us. “It’s very true to my style and the style of the brand. [The line features] silver and rose gold and diamonds. And then we brought in a little bit of color with the morganite.” Aka jewelry to match her dreamy, peachy-pink Instagram aesthetic. Other gemstones you’ll find in this collection are green amethyst, blue topaz, and purple amethyst set on delicate bands and stackable shapes.

“I wanted them to be very classic,” Conrad shares about the rings, “Especially if it’s for an engagement ring or for a larger ring you’re going to wear on your hand. It’s an investment piece. You want to be able to wear it for a really long time. For me, if I'm going to do something a little more trendy, I'm definitely looking at a lower price point. So I wanted them to be special pieces that people could have, you know, forever.”

On where she gets her inspiration from, Conrad confesses she quite literally shops for it. “I love flea markets, and they're just so fun to go to and look for inspiration … Normally when I'm buying a vintage piece, I'm buying it because I love the print or the shape. And then I'm bringing it into my office, and we're looking at it for the next collection, saying 'What are the things we love about this? What could we incorporate into the collection?’”

But inspiration for the line didn’t stop at just vintage, mind you. Conrad looked to her own hand: “One of the rings we did in the collection is very similar to my engagement ring where it's just like a simple solitaire, which I really love!”

You can get your hands on select pieces from the LC Lauren Conrad fine jewelry collection on kohls.com today. The collection will launch in full both online and in Kohl’s stores starting early March with price-points ranging from $340 to $2,525 and will include rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and cuffs—you know, all the makings of a swoon-worthy jewelry line.

And that’s not all from her collection we’re swooning over. Hot off the press today, Conrad also launched a brand new collection of party-perfect dresses and handbags to match, appropriately named the Dress Up Shop Collection. And get this: it’s all under $100.