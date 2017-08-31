10 Pendant Necklaces That Will Amp Up Your Outfits This Fall

Last February, my heart skipped beat after viewing the Fall 2017 Marc Jacobs Collection. Of course, it was filled with the expected: beautiful clothing and kick-ass accessories. But it was Jacobs' large pendant necklaces that caught my eye. As a huge fan of chain necklaces during my high school days, I was more than thrilled to see the reemergence of a statement piece that I've always held so dear.

Now that fall is nearly upon us, I'm ready to rock a large single pendant like the models did on the runway and you can too! Whether you like dainty chains, bulky rope styles, abstract pendants, or sleek circular options, there is a version for you. With plenty of options from mass fashion brands to to indie jewelry designers, get ready to see this style everywhere.

Here, we've gathered some of the season's standout pieces that will elevate your wardrobe and fit your budget perfectly.

Scroll down to check out some of our favorites and shop the ones that put the twinkle in your eye.