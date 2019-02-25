Lady Gaga Borrowed a 128-Carat Diamond Last Worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

If you've ever wondered what a 128.54-carat diamond looks likes, now you know. At the 2019 Oscars, Lady Gaga made red-carpet history as the first celebrity to ever wear the Tiffany Diamond to a major awards ceremony.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga's 2019 Oscars Red Carpet Entrance

Audrey Hepburn was the last lucky lady to wear the jaw-dropping, yellow, cushion-cut diamond back in 1961 for photographs promoting Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Image zoom Courtesy

Gaga wore the blinding jewel, which was first discovered in 1877 in South Africa with a black Alexander McQueen gown and matching gloves. It took a year to reset the gem in the necklace, which includes over 100 carats of diamonds throughout. This is definitely one of those red-carpet moments we'll be talking about for years and years to come.