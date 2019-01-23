Blake Lively Loves This Affordable Jewelry Line — And It Just Launched Its Best Styles Yet

Image zoom Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is proof that jewelry doesn’t have to cost a month’s rent to be stop-in-your-tracks worthy. In fact, even the most fashion-forward celebrities — who actually have the resources to drop on accessories in the four-figure range — opt for dainty pieces from the brand that cost less than $100.

Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Priyanka Chopra and Blake Lively can’t seem to get enough of this affordable jewelry line. And it’s as clear as a trendy transparent tote why. Kendra Scott’s chandelier earrings and stone-inlay necklaces make it nearly impossible to narrow down our carts. Thankfully, the totally affordable prices mean we can easily buy more than one thing at a time.

Today, the selection grew even bigger. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Kendra Scott is dropping its spring collection early, giving us more than 250 new, pretty little pieces to buy for ourselves, or gift to our best girls.

On top of all of the new styles that are almost guaranteed to be worn by even more celebs soon, Kendra Scott will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from its newly released Heart Health charm ($25; kendrascott.com).

With so many new silver, copper, gold, and rose gold-tone pieces, plus iridescent jewels and sleek, minimal styles to choose from, it’s almost impossible to play favorites. Scroll on below to see our very top picks from the new collection, and shop the entire spring line here.

To buy: $55; kendrascott.com

To buy: $85; kendrascott.com

To buy: $55; kendrascott.com

To buy: $71 (Originally $95); kendrascott.com