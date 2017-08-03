It Girls Can't Get Enough of This Dubai-Based Jeweler

Backgrid; AP; bellahadid/Instagram
Steffi Lee
Aug 02, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

If you haven’t heard of the jewelry brand Alezan by SK, consider this our PSA to you! Worn by it girls Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, as well as A-listers such as Kate Hudson and Emma Stone, the line pairs colorful gemstones with intricate shapes inspired by horses.

Designer named Salama Khalfan the line after her pet horse Penelope. Penelope’s brown mane yielded the “Alezan”, which means chestnut in French. And the horse's grace, strength, and elegance are the driving force behind the jewelry’s aesthetic.

Explore alezanbysk.com to learn more about the line. And keep on reading to see exactly which pieces were worn by your favorite celebs.

1 of 3 AP; Courtesy

Alezan by SK

Shanhan Chevron ring in Narcissus (top) and Bonsai (bottom)

Alezan by SK $2,450 - $2,777
2 of 3 Backgrid; Courtesy

Alezan by SK

Shanhan String Dancer Weiqi Ring in Yellow Sapphire (top) and Pink Sapphire (bottom)

Alezan by SK $3,403 (each)
3 of 3 bellahadid/Instagram; Courtesy

Alezan by SK

String Dancer Single Motif Pendant in Peacock

Alezan by SK $2,450

