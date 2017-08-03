It Girls Can't Get Enough of This Dubai-Based Jeweler

If you haven’t heard of the jewelry brand Alezan by SK, consider this our PSA to you! Worn by it girls Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, as well as A-listers such as Kate Hudson and Emma Stone, the line pairs colorful gemstones with intricate shapes inspired by horses.

Designer named Salama Khalfan the line after her pet horse Penelope. Penelope’s brown mane yielded the “Alezan”, which means chestnut in French. And the horse's grace, strength, and elegance are the driving force behind the jewelry’s aesthetic.

