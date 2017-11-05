You Can Now Buy The "Pin" Earring Spotted On Your Fave Celebs at Saks 

ryanrichman/Instagram, leandramcohen/Instagram, Getty
Steffi Lee
Nov 05, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Taraji P. Henson, Leandra Medine, and Maddie Brewer: The only common thread we can muster about the aforementioned three cool-girl stars is that, well, they’re cool-girl stars. But lately there’s another cohesive factor in the form of a very unique earring. At first glance, the KATKIM pin looks like it belongs in an office supply store; it’s only when you see it on an ear that you have a Eureka-I-covet-immediately moment.

Thankfully, KATKIM quite literally just launched on Saks Fifth Avenue, making your shopping experience that much easier and seamless. There’s just no excuse for you not to get one! Starting at $460 for a simple and sleek plain gold earring, KATKIM also makes styles with pave diamonds, pearls, and even a bold zigzag design – all below.

1 of 6 Courtesy

18K Gold Thread Ear Pin

KATKIM available at Saks Fifth Avenue $460
2 of 6 Courtesy

Pave Diamond Ear Thread

KATKIM available at Saks Fifth Avenue $1,220
3 of 6 Courtesy

Pave Diamond Ear Thread

KATKIM available at Saks Fifth Avenue $1,220
Floating Pearl Ear Pin

Floating Pearl Ear Pin

KATKIM available at Saks Fifth Avenue $720
18K Gold Flash Ear Pin

18K Gold Flash Ear Pin

KATKIM available at Saks Fifth Avenue $500
6 of 6 Courtesy

Flash Pave Diamond Ear Pin

KATKIM available at Saks Fifth Avenue $1,420

