Kate Middleton’s Exact Gold Chandelier Hoops Are Less Than $150

While everyone was busy admiring Kate Middleton for her international relations efforts on her trip to Pakistan this week, we couldn’t help but laser focus-in on her, for lack of a better word, perfect earrings.

The Duchess’s Gold Zenyu Chandelier Earrings by the upcoming jewelry brand Missoma are made with 18-carat gold plating, and their fan charm-hoop design pays homage to Colombian artistry (while other elements of her wardrobe honored Pakistani tradition).

Kate looked exceedingly elegant with a pulled back, half-up hairstyle that showed off the suspended jewelry. But she’s not the first high-profile celebrity to wear the brand — Julia Roberts, Gigi Hadid, and even sister-in-law Meghan Markle have all been seen wearing Missoma’s covetable pieces.

Good taste doesn’t always have to stress out your credit card, though. Kate’s exact earrings retail for just $149 a pair, and the brand’s entire product selection is under $400 — with plenty of pieces less than $50.

Shop Kate’s exact earrings for just $149 from double royal-approved brand Missoma.com.

