Jewel Tones

InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015 @ 1:41 pm
Jewel Tones
pinterest
Jewel Tones
Jennifer Lopez in Alex Perry
Peter Kramer/Getty
Jewel Tones
pinterest
Jewel Tones
Helena Christensen in Valentino
Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
Jewel Tones
pinterest
Jewel Tones
Molly Sims in Moschino
Andrew H. Walker/Getty
Jewel Tones
pinterest
Jewel Tones
Ashley Judd in Rebecca Taylor
Luis Martinez/Splash
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Peter Kramer/Getty

Jewel Tones

Jennifer Lopez in Alex Perry
Advertisement
2 of 4 Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

Jewel Tones

Helena Christensen in Valentino
3 of 4 Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Jewel Tones

Molly Sims in Moschino
Advertisement
4 of 4 Luis Martinez/Splash

Jewel Tones

Ashley Judd in Rebecca Taylor

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!