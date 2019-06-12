The $36 Earrings Jessica Alba Can't Stop Wearing

Image zoom Instagram/JessicaAlba

If you asked us how much a pair of Jessica Alba-worthy earrings would set us back, we’d probably start to sweat at the prospect of emptying out our bank accounts so quickly. It turns out, though, that some of the celeb’s favorite pieces are not only within reach for us mere mortals, but downright affordable.

Just this morning, Alba shared a post with her 15.7 million Instagram followers wearing the most on-trend cowrie shell earrings from BaubleBar. The conch earrings, which are overlain with goldtone metal bars and embedded gemstones, mesh perfectly with our current obsession with shell accessories. The most compelling part, though, is that they somehow only cost $36.

Currently in Croatia promoting her upcoming show, L.A.’s Finest, Alba showed off the earrings in several photos and videos in a carousel, as well as on her story. She styled the stunning jewelry with an elegant black dress and summery updo.

This isn’t the first time Alba has wowed us with a pair of affordable earrings. Just last month, the actress shared a pic wearing a pair of gorgeous squared-off hoops, also by BaubleBar, which only cost $38.

Last time she wore a pair of BaubleBar earrings, they sold out almost immediately. Given her track record, we wouldn’t be surprised if the shell earrings she wore today, called the Fiji Drop Earrings, also sold out just as fast.

Shop the on-trend earrings Jessica Alba loves for just $36 on BaubleBar.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $36; baublebar.com