Jessica Alba’s Gold Hoops May Look Super Expensive — but They’re Actually Less Than $40

While many celebrities sport head-to-toe designer looks every time they step outside the house, Jessica Alba recently proved that she enjoys a great bargain find just as much as the rest of us. On a recent girls’ night out, the actress showed just how down-to-earth she is by sharing a series of snaps from the evening with her 15.4 million Instagram followers.

For the occasion, the mother-of-three dressed up her laidback black sweater and casual ponytail with an insanely stylish pair of oversized rectangular hoop earrings. As a Hollywood A-lister, Jessica has high-end clothing and expensive jewelry at her fingertips, which is why we were so shocked (and excited) when we realized that her adorable earrings were actually from affordable jewelry brand BaubleBar.

It’s easy to see why she is a fan of the brand’s ‘Vanessa’ hoop earrings. The graphic silhouette instantly ups the cool factor to any look, plus they’re versatile enough to wear with everything from jeans to a fancy LBD. The best part? The shiny gold earrings are hypoallergenic, meaning even people with the most sensitive of skin can wear them without irritation.

The sleek danglers may look super expensive, but they actually retail for just $36. BaubleBar has a history of products selling fast, and with a deal this good — plus the fact that they’re Jessica Alba-approved — we don’t see these babies being in stock for long. So be sure to scroll down to snap up the chic and affordable earrings now!

To buy: $36; baublebar.com