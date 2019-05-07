The Closeups of Jennifer Lopez's 65-Carat Purple Dragon Necklace Are Blinding

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's Versace gown was definitely one of those types of dresses that made all heads turn as the movie star and singer walked up the pink-carpeted steps at The Metropolitan Museum on Monday night. But her accessories were equally as attention-grabbing.

Lopez stepped out for the 2019 Met Gala in matching silver wig and sky-high heels. And J.Lo, being the queen of bling, piled on Harry Winston jewels for the evening.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lopez nearly left us blind in a dazzling Harry Winston necklace, which includes a 65.32-carat purple sapphire. The humongous center stone is surrounded by round brilliant, pear, and marquise-shaped diamonds. And Lopez added even more bling, piling on rings, bracelets, and earrings totaling over 150 combined carats.