If You Love J.Lo's Enormous Engagement Ring, Here Are 7 Similar Styles That Are Actually Affordable
Over the weekend, possibly our favorite ever celebrity power couple got engaged, to which we say: Congratu-freaking-lations to A.Rod and J.Lo.
Like the well-financed casanova he is, Alex Rodriguez sprung for what can only be described as the most insane ring for his future wife. We know not to be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, and there’s no denying Jennifer Lopez’s stone is the real deal — but we’re still shook by its estimated price tag in the multi-millions.
Although there are competing reports as to the exact value of the ring — it’s been estimated anywhere from $1.4 million to as high as $6.5 million — experts agree that the piece is extraordinary.
Alicia Davis, VP of Merchandise at engagement ring purveyor Shane & Co. estimates the dazzling diamond to be worth $5 million. “Jennifer’s ring is an emerald cut, which is widely known as the most elegant and classic cut of diamond,” says Davis. “This diamond is featured on a classic solitaire band, which perfectly showcases this timeless elongated cut. This ring is estimated to be 15 carats, [and] the quality is expected to be exceptional, which would place its value at $5 million.”
Lopez isn’t the only high-profile celebrity who’s famously sported an emerald-cut ring. Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney, and Sarah Jessica Parker all rocked the style, but none of their rings are reported to be of such high value.
As much as we may admire Rodriguez’s taste in rings, a ring with that many zeroes at the end is slightly out of budget. We’ve rounded up seven gorgeous pieces of emerald-cut diamond-inspired jewelry that you can buy for way, way less.
Shop our favorite pieces below and make J.Lo proud.
Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings
These delicate diamond-esque studs are the spitting image of J.Lo’s rock in earring form, at a completely accessible price. Get them with silver or gold-tone settings.
BaubleBar Alidia Ring
These stackable rings feature all-around rectangular stones that channel J.Lo’s emerald diamond at a mere fraction of the cost. Shop them by the pair in nine fun colors.
Adriana Orsini Emerald Cut Rhodium-Plated Flexible Cuff Bracelet
If you’re not the ring type, or maybe you’re just keeping room on your fingers for when a certain day comes, this double-ended emerald-cut bracelet is a stunning addition to your jewelry collection.
Lafonn Emerald-Shaped Baguette Ring
A high-quality simulated diamond is almost indistinguishable from the real thing to the naked eye. This crafted emerald-cut ring is the perfect compromise between affordability and breathtaking design.
David Yurman Emerald Cut Ruby Amulet
Adore the emerald-cut shape of J.Lo’s ring, but not in the market for a diamond or diamond-like gem? This ruby pendant carries all the elegance of the classic cut, but with a colorful twist. Set in genuine silver, this timeless piece is truly investment-worthy.
Kendra Scott Gypsy Stud Earrings In White Diamond And 14k White Gold
This celebrity-loved jewelry designer’s high-end line offers entry-level luxury jewelry at accessible prices. Blake Lively and Priyanka Chopra can’t get enough of this brand, and this stunning pair of rectangular earrings reminds us completely of J.Lo’s now-iconic ring.
Suzanne Kalan 18k Gold Diamond Baguette Ring
As much as we support a cubic zirconia moment, there are times when it’s best to accept no substitutes. If that’s the case, we’d be utterly floored to receive this wabi sabi emerald-cut diamond ring. The 18k gold band anchors the all around diamond settings in a way that’s practically made for that one special Instagram post.