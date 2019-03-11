If You Love J.Lo's Enormous Engagement Ring, Here Are 7 Similar Styles That Are Actually Affordable

Over the weekend, possibly our favorite ever celebrity power couple got engaged, to which we say: Congratu-freaking-lations to A.Rod and J.Lo.

Like the well-financed casanova he is, Alex Rodriguez sprung for what can only be described as the most insane ring for his future wife. We know not to be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, and there’s no denying Jennifer Lopez’s stone is the real deal — but we’re still shook by its estimated price tag in the multi-millions.

Although there are competing reports as to the exact value of the ring — it’s been estimated anywhere from $1.4 million to as high as $6.5 million — experts agree that the piece is extraordinary.

Alicia Davis, VP of Merchandise at engagement ring purveyor Shane & Co. estimates the dazzling diamond to be worth $5 million. “Jennifer’s ring is an emerald cut, which is widely known as the most elegant and classic cut of diamond,” says Davis. “This diamond is featured on a classic solitaire band, which perfectly showcases this timeless elongated cut. This ring is estimated to be 15 carats, [and] the quality is expected to be exceptional, which would place its value at $5 million.”

Lopez isn’t the only high-profile celebrity who’s famously sported an emerald-cut ring. Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney, and Sarah Jessica Parker all rocked the style, but none of their rings are reported to be of such high value.

As much as we may admire Rodriguez’s taste in rings, a ring with that many zeroes at the end is slightly out of budget. We’ve rounded up seven gorgeous pieces of emerald-cut diamond-inspired jewelry that you can buy for way, way less.

Shop our favorite pieces below and make J.Lo proud.