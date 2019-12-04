Jennifer Lopez Is the Latest Star to Test Out Julia Roberts’s Affordable Jewelry Brand

Image zoom www.RoyRochlin.com/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez loves her diamonds. She wears them on the red carpet, she wears them at the beach, and she wears them at the gym. But not all of J.Lo's diamond pieces are, well, actually diamonds. Every now and then Lopez will fool us by sneaking an affordable jewelry brand into her look.

For a recent outing in New York City, she wore Baublebar's new Michel Drop Earrings. They're extremely affordable at $44, but because Baublebar's Cyber Week sale is still going strong, you can pre-order them for $33.

If you're not familiar with Baublebar, it's a Hollywood go-to for high-quality, affordable jewels. Julia Roberts has Baublebar's Alidia rings, which sold out in three days, but are back and only $12 right now. And Jessica Alba owns the Vanessa Hoop earrings ($23; baublebar.com). The roster of celebrity fans goes on and on, from Gigi Hadid to Priyanka Chopra. Now, we can officially add J.Lo to the ever-growing list.