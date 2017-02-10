See Jason Wu's Sparkling New Collaboration

All that glitters may not be gold but all that sparkles at Jason Wu is definitely crystal. Atelier Swarovski crystal to be exact.

The designer and kristall haus have collaborated on bold sparkling collars, rings, and earrings as each brand celebrates a 10th anniversary as well as their long partnership for six seasons culminating in Wu’s 2010 CFDA Swarovski Award for womenswear.

Courtesy

"I was drawn to working with asymmetrically cut crystals, grouping together red, olive, apricot, and silver tones," Wu tells InStyle, exclusively. "The result is a series of pieces featuring unexpected color combinations that play with perception and effect, exuberance and refinement.”

RELATED: Stylish Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Fashion Week

Exuberance + refinement? Yes, please!