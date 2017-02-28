Isabelle Huppert Is Jewelry Goals

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 28, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Dear Isabelle Huppert: To me, you are perfect. And so is your jewelry collection (most especially your earrings). As a gift to you, I have created a gallery of my all-time favorite pieces of yours. So in case you’re looking to give anything away …

1 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

At the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Repossi

2 of 11 Phillip Faraone/Getty

At the Sony Pictures Classics' Annual Pre-Academy Awards Dinner Party

3 of 11 Marc Piasecki/WireImage

At the 2017 Cesar Film Awards in Chopard

4 of 11 Jeff Spicer/Getty

At the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards in Chopard

5 of 11 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

At AARP's 16th annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Repossi

6 of 11 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

At the 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Yves Saint Laurent

7 of 11 Dave J. Hogan/Getty

At the 2017 London Critics' Circle Film Awards

8 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

At the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Repossi

9 of 11 Dominique Charriau/Getty

AT Dior Hosts Dinner At 16th Marrakech International Film Festival in Piaget

10 of 11 Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

AT the Elle Premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Chopard

11 of 11 Erez Lichtfeld/SIPA

AT the 22nd Lumières Award Ceremony in Repossi

