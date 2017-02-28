Isabelle Huppert Is Jewelry Goals

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Dear Isabelle Huppert: To me, you are perfect. And so is your jewelry collection (most especially your earrings). As a gift to you, I have created a gallery of my all-time favorite pieces of yours. So in case you’re looking to give anything away …
WATCH: Here Are the 10 Best Dressed Women at the Oscars
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 of 11 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
At the 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Yves Saint Laurent
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
9 of 11 Dominique Charriau/Getty
AT Dior Hosts Dinner At 16th Marrakech International Film Festival in Piaget
Advertisement
10 of 11 Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
AT the Elle Premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Chopard
Advertisement