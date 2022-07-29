Arguably the worst part of owning jewelry is jewelry maintenance. For one thing, you can't just throw your favorite accessories into the washing machine like you would your favorite sweater or pair of jeans; there are very specific ways to clean silver jewelry versus gold jewelry, clean earrings versus diamond rings, etc. The ways in which you store your jewels is also an integral part of their upkeep. Take necklaces, for example. If you're not hanging them up on a stand or carefully arranging them in a drawer, you might as well learn how to untangle necklaces, because chain knots happen, and they are the absolute worst.

Detangling necklaces has never been my strong suit. I've always copped it up to the fact that I have long nails, but admittedly, it's because I never had the patience or desire to learn how. I'd simply pass the slippery, thin-as-yard metal off to my father (a wizard at untangling necklaces and unsticking zippers), and the next morning, the accessory would be sitting pretty on my desk, gnarl-free. And then I got married, moved out, and figured it was as good a time as any to learn the tricks of the trade.

Admittedly, I'm still not skilled in the matter. My husband, however — whose jewelry collection consists of all of two watches, his wedding ring, and a pair of gauges, mind you — can untangle a gnarly knotted in under 60 seconds. So, to end my ride on the struggle bus, I reached out to celebrity fashion stylist KJ Moody and the founder of HEYMAEVE, Alicia Sandve, for their best tips and tricks for untangling necklaces in a pinch. Check out their methods to this madness below.

What You'll Need