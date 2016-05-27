5 Genius Combos to Convince You to Mismatch Your Earrings

Deliberately mismatching earrings (or in some cases, wearing only one single statement earring) has become a major jewelry trend on the runways and among the street-style set. So naturally, it was only a matter of time before this spilled over into the fine jewelry market, with many brands offering only a single earring for purchase.

With a surplus of chic options, you might feel overwhelmed when it comes to finding the perfect pairing. But don't stress—we find that the more different they are, the better. This is an ideal way to break out of your fashion comfort zone without making too drastic of a change. Mix metals and shapes to achieve the ultimate cool-girl look. The best part of experimenting? Endless possibilities with only a handful of earrings. Scroll to see the best duos we're coveting now.