5 Genius Combos to Convince You to Mismatch Your Earrings

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images
Steffi Lee
May 27, 2016

Deliberately mismatching earrings (or in some cases, wearing only one single statement earring) has become a major jewelry trend on the runways and among the street-style set. So naturally, it was only a matter of time before this spilled over into the fine jewelry market, with many brands offering only a single earring for purchase.

With a surplus of chic options, you might feel overwhelmed when it comes to finding the perfect pairing. But don't stress—we find that the more different they are, the better. This is an ideal way to break out of your fashion comfort zone without making too drastic of a change. Mix metals and shapes to achieve the ultimate cool-girl look. The best part of experimenting? Endless possibilities with only a handful of earrings. Scroll to see the best duos we're coveting now.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Linear Chic

Play with angles, but keep the metal and stone color consistent for a cohesive vibe.

Hirotaka bar earring, $330; barneys.com. EF Collection zig zag ear cuff, $375; efcollection.com

2 of 5 Courtesy

Chasing Rainbows

More colors equal more fun! Both pieces are small enough, so you don't need to play it safe. 

Ileana Makri single branch earring, $615; stoneandstrand.com. Carolina Bucci stud earring, $840; luisaviaroma.com

3 of 5 Courtesy

Unexpected Entities

Blinged out office supplies and emojis? Yes, please!

Anita Ko safety pin earring, $2,000; anitako.com. Alison Lou lovestruck stud, $300; alisonlou.com

4 of 5 Courtesy

What Goes Up Must Come Down

The thread-like drop earring is delicate enough that it can go with anything. We love the contrast when paired with an architectural piece. 

Melissa Joy Manning double hug hoop, $50; melissajoymanning.com. Catbird short stitch earring, $125; catbirdnyc.com

5 of 5 Courtesy

Ready-To-Wear

Take the guesswork out completely with these pre-packaged asymmetric studs.

Gabriela Artigas asymmetrical orbit earrings, $140; gabrielaartigas.com

