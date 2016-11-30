5 Under-$150 Earrings That Will Make You Look Like a Million Bucks

Christian Vierig/Getty
Elana Zajdman (Text) and Kim Duong (Market)
Nov 30, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

Here’s a feat: getting holiday-ready without breaking the bank. Here’s another: getting holiday-ready without breaking the bank AND still looking ridiculously expensive. It’s a true Herculean challenge, but we know you’re never one to back down. In terms of looking like a million bucks, topping off your look with a pair of glimmering gold earrings adds instant glamour to any outfit. From asymmetric studs to offbeat hoops, shop our favorite under-$150 sculptural earrings below, so you can ring in the big holidays without dishing out the big bucks.

1 of 5 Courtesy

FARIS

A game-changing twist on the classic hoop earring.

Faris available at needsupply.com $125 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

ROBERT LEE MORRIS

Pair these sculptural gold earrings with a satin slip for some added va-va-voom.

Robert Lee Morris available at bloomingdales.com $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

AQUA

Go two-toned with these structural hoops (bonus: they’re on markdown).

Aqua available at bloomingdales.com $16 (originally $28) SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

AMBER SCEATS

From the post closures to the dangling hoops, these hybrid earrings look polished from every angle.

available at shopbop.com $129 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

ELIZABETH AND JAMES

With its asymmetry and ribbon-like structure, this standout pair is sure to elevate any outfit.

Elizabeth and James available at saksfifthavenue.com $115 SHOP NOW

