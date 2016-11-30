5 Under-$150 Earrings That Will Make You Look Like a Million Bucks

Here’s a feat: getting holiday-ready without breaking the bank. Here’s another: getting holiday-ready without breaking the bank AND still looking ridiculously expensive. It’s a true Herculean challenge, but we know you’re never one to back down. In terms of looking like a million bucks, topping off your look with a pair of glimmering gold earrings adds instant glamour to any outfit. From asymmetric studs to offbeat hoops, shop our favorite under-$150 sculptural earrings below, so you can ring in the big holidays without dishing out the big bucks.