Treat Yourself: Heart Jewelry You Should Splurge On For Valentine's Day

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Steffi Lee
Jan 19, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

It’s normal to feel a mix of emotions as Valentine's Day nears: excitement, dread, joy, devastation...we're all over the map. And we get these emotions can’t be completely controlled. But you know what can be? Your gift. There's no law that says you have to wait around for Mr. Right to get you the perfect gift. Whether you’re consciously coupled or #livingyourbestlife, treat yourself with a present that you actually want to wear.

VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's Coronation

Jewelry is personal and if you’re notoriously picky (are we projecting?), it makes perfect sense to take matters in your own hand. Heart motifs are not just for the 14th and can add a touch of femininity to any outfit. Scroll on to see our favorites. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Aurelie Bidermann Heart Sapphire & Yellow Gold Ring

Who says "red" is required for Valentine's Day jewels? This blue sapphire accent makes this signet ring feel less holiday, and more year-round.

Aurelie Bidermann available at Matches Fashion $1,208 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Heart Star Pony Bracelet

An easily affordable way to incorporate XOXO on Valentine's Day. 

Marc Jacobs available at Farfetch $45 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Chopard Happy Hearts 18K Rose Gold, Diamond, And Onyx Earrings

If you prefer a vampy vibe over cutesy Cupid themes, voila. Black. With. Diamonds. Need we say more?

Chopard available at Net-a-Porter $3,190 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

SEEME Atina Connected Hearts Earrings

A super fun yet profoundly meaningful pair of earrings: they were handcrafted by female victims of violence. 

Seeme available at Luisaviaroma $147 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Sydney Evan 8mm Gray Pearl Beaded Bracelet With Diamond Duo Heart Charm

We love the whimsical heart charm on an otherwise classically pretty pearl bracelet. A touch of the unexpected! 

Sydney Evan available at Bergdorf Goodman $1,035 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

David Yurman Le Petit Coeur Sculpted Heart Chain Necklace 

We dig the modern sculptural interpretation of this romantic symbol. 

David Yurman available at Bloomingdale's $850 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Irene Neuwirth Heart-Shaped Labradorite Ring

A dark and stormy heart for those with a melodramatic inclination. 

Irene Neuwirth available at Barney's $3,740 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Alison Lou 14K Gold Diamond Heart Necklace

A conventional red heart charm lets you celebrate Valentine's Day on the daily. 

Alison Lou available at Moda Operandi $715 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Tomas Maier Enamel Heart Link Necklace

A darling choker that can be effortlessly layered with your personal necklaces? You need pronto. 

Tomas Maier $990 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!