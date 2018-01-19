Treat Yourself: Heart Jewelry You Should Splurge On For Valentine's Day

It’s normal to feel a mix of emotions as Valentine's Day nears: excitement, dread, joy, devastation...we're all over the map. And we get these emotions can’t be completely controlled. But you know what can be? Your gift. There's no law that says you have to wait around for Mr. Right to get you the perfect gift. Whether you’re consciously coupled or #livingyourbestlife, treat yourself with a present that you actually want to wear.

VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's Coronation

Jewelry is personal and if you’re notoriously picky (are we projecting?), it makes perfect sense to take matters in your own hand. Heart motifs are not just for the 14th and can add a touch of femininity to any outfit. Scroll on to see our favorites.