Hailey Bieber's Wedding Earrings Might Look Simple, but They Actually Cost Six Figures

Something borrowed, something blue, something that costs more than what many people make in a year ... That last bit was a major fashion detail in Hailey Bieber's wedding look, as the model said "I do" to Justin Bieber while wearing six-figure diamond studs.

Although Mrs. Bieber's earrings looked fairly simple in some post-wedding photos shared by Justin, they were actually a platinum pair from Tiffany & Co. which included diamonds that were over 5 carats. According to a press release, those babies ring in at a cool $123,000 — so we really hope the bride kept excellent track of them when hitting the dance floor. (We're nervous just thinking about wearing something that expensive.)

Of course, Hailey made sure to give everyone a good glimpse of her jaw-dropping accessories, wearing her hair pulled back in a low, messy bun and letting the studs steal some of the spotlight. Considering her earrings alone are pretty darn fancy, we can't wait to see a full shot of what she wore while walking down the aisle. We bet it's just as stunning.