Hailey Baldwin Can’t Get Enough of This Affordable Jewelry Brand

James Devaney/Getty Images
If you’ve been keeping an eye on model and Instagram sweetheart, Hailey Baldwin — and you likely have, given her recently announced engagement to Justin Bieber — you’ve probably noticed her impeccable street style.

Look even closer and you’ll notice she keeps a couple of constants amidst her ever-changing outfits. If you’ve been wondering where to find a necklace like the one Baldwin can’t seem to stop wearing lately, look no further than Kendra Scott, the designer behind the piece hanging from the star’s neck.

The exact style that Baldwin wears, the Lillian Lariat Necklace in Pave Diamond and 14k Yellow Gold ($1700; kendrascott.com), will make a mortgage-sized dent in your wallet, but shoppers interested in a budget-friendly look-alike can turn their attention to the designer’s surprisingly affordable alternatives. The Jace Y Necklace ($80; kendrascott.com), the Shelton Necklace ($75; kendrascott.com), and the Vivian Necklace ($80; kendrascott.com) all share the delicate chain and Y-silhouette of Baldwin’s signature decolletage bling.

VIDEO: Hailey Baldwin Already Picked Her Bridesmaids for Her Wedding to Justin Bieber

 

 

1 of 4 Courtesy

Jace Y Necklace In Gold

Kendra Scott Design $80 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Courtesy

Vivian Necklace In Gold

Kendra Scott Design $80 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Shelton Necklace In Gold

NYDJ $75 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Courtesy

Lillian Lariat Necklace In Pave Diamond And 14k Yellow Gold

Kendra Scott Design $1,700 SHOP NOW

