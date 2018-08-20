Hailey Baldwin Can’t Get Enough of This Affordable Jewelry Brand

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on model and Instagram sweetheart, Hailey Baldwin — and you likely have, given her recently announced engagement to Justin Bieber — you’ve probably noticed her impeccable street style.

Look even closer and you’ll notice she keeps a couple of constants amidst her ever-changing outfits. If you’ve been wondering where to find a necklace like the one Baldwin can’t seem to stop wearing lately, look no further than Kendra Scott, the designer behind the piece hanging from the star’s neck.

@zoeygrossman after hours 📸 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 17, 2018 at 9:27am PDT

The exact style that Baldwin wears, the Lillian Lariat Necklace in Pave Diamond and 14k Yellow Gold ($1700; kendrascott.com), will make a mortgage-sized dent in your wallet, but shoppers interested in a budget-friendly look-alike can turn their attention to the designer’s surprisingly affordable alternatives. The Jace Y Necklace ($80; kendrascott.com), the Shelton Necklace ($75; kendrascott.com), and the Vivian Necklace ($80; kendrascott.com) all share the delicate chain and Y-silhouette of Baldwin’s signature decolletage bling.

