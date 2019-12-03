The One Jewelry Trend Bella Hadid, J.Lo, and Hailey Baldwin Are Wearing on Repeat

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

It’s no secret that accessories have the power to take an entire look from zero to 100 in seconds. Whether it’s a statement bag, a chunky necklace, or a padded headband, these small outfit accoutrements hold a lot of styling power. And while there are plenty of small-but-mighty additions to choose from, there’s one accessory that’s proving to be the most coveted of all among the celeb set.

Gold tube hoop earrings, which are round and tubular in shape, are the complete opposite of the barely there styles that reigned supreme in the ‘90s. They’ve been seen on the likes of Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Jennifer Lopez, not to mention on the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

That list grows longer by the hour, and we’d bet good money that at least one new celeb is going to step out in a pair this week. Most recently, though, it was J.Lo who reached for a pair of tube hoops to complete her travel outfit: a jet-setting ensemble that consisted of distressed denim, a cozy sweater, a plush Coach shearling coat, and thick hoops by Jennifer Fisher.

Hadid is another notable name who’s been accenting her off-duty looks with gold tube hoops, which she most often sports with a slicked-back updo to really let the ear candy shine. Baldwin is a fan of the trend, too.

It’s easy to see why these earrings have earned such praise in Hollywood; they’re simple, versatile, and add dimension to any outfit. Best of all, though? Plenty are light as a feather thanks to their hollow design, which means you can wear them all day without them dragging you (or your ears) down.

You don’t have to spend big bucks to try this celeb-approved jewelry trend. In fact, we found six under-$100 replicas of the styles A-listers have been wearing on repeat. Shop them before they sell out, below.

Halogen Large Sleek Tube Hoop Earrings

Argento Vivo Hoop Earrings

PAVOI Flat Edge Hoop Earrings

Maria Black Classic Serendipity Hoop Earring

Madewell Hoop Earrings

Carleen Hoop Earrings

