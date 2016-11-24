9 Heavy Metal Chokers to Up Your Necklace Game

Serena Becker
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Steffi Lee (Market)
Nov 24, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

At this point, you probably have a choker in your possession. And if you were smart and bought a spool of ribbon from Amazon for 10 bucks, you probably own, like, 100 of them. But while black chokers (satin, tattoo-like plastic, velvet, and otherwise) may continue to be the reigning accessory from the '90s, they have got nothing on these gilded ones that are both substantial in weight and in grandeur. 

Elevated by a thousand, heavy metal chokers have the power to dress up a simple white tee and jeans, to take you from the office to cocktails, and to accent your fanciest outfit for a black-tie kind of evening. In that sense, we would even go as far as to say they're magic. And the great thing about it is that they work with nearly every neckline imaginable, from a button-down shirt to a strapless gown to a cozy turtleneck knit. Literally, endless possibilities here, and all you need is just one. Shop from our nine favorites, below.

ELSA PERETTI FOR TIFFANY & CO.

An open style and a jade green accent adds delivers the right dose of drama.

Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. available at tiffany.com $9,800 SHOP NOW
ANNDRA NEEN

Cut-outs achieve the same alluring effect with chokers as they do with clothing. 

Anndra Neen available at net-a-porter.com $273 SHOP NOW
JENNIFER FISHER

Add texture with Jennifer Fisher's "crinkle-effect" design. Leave it open or reverse it for an uninterrupted line.

Jennifer Fisher available at jenniferfisherjewelry.com $1,570 SHOP NOW
MONICA SORDO

Slices of gunmetal help break up a solid mass of gold. 

Monica Sordo available at modaoperandi.com $750 SHOP NOW
GEORG JENSEN

Delicate in delivery, but impactful all the same. 

Georg Jensen available at georgjensen.com $5,500 SHOP NOW
ROBERT LEE MORRIS

Twisted and knotted to create a graphic masterpiece.

Robert Lee Morris available at robertleemorris.com $375 SHOP NOW
JOHN HARDY

Eternally timeless John Hardy's chain necklace will last you forever.

John Hardy available at johnhardy.com $5,800-$9,800 SHOP NOW
ELIZABETH COLE

A wraparound necklace creates the illusion of a layered stack with just one piece. 

Elizabeth Cole available at shopbop.com $158 SHOP NOW
SAINT LAURENT

This + a plunging neckline + at least three pendants at varying lengths = a party-ready outfit.

Saint Laurent available at ysl.com $795 SHOP NOW

