Here's How You Can Custom Design Your Own Luxury Timepiece

Courtesy
Steffi Lee
Aug 08, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

Nothing is as timeless (ha!) as a classic watch. A beautiful, well-made timepiece can last a couple of lifetimes over. The trickiest part is deciding on what your potential heirloom will look like. And even after you decide on the style, there are so many more questions to ponder. Metal color? Strap color? Dial details? It can get overwhelming! 

Oliver Killig

Glashütte Original, a German watchmaker, is aiming to eliminate this overwhelm by “putting the customer in the designer’s seat, letting them mix and match between a great variety of case materials, dials, and straps to create their very own Pavonina timepiece.” The Pavonina model is already an icon—and now, the possibility of creating your own personal, one-of-a-kind version exists! Start your own creative vision at glashutte-original.com

VIDEO: Marc Jacobs' Hip-Hop Inspired Fall Collection 

Below are a tiny sliver of the options that exist. Time is ticking, so happy shopping!

1 of 4 Courtesy

BOY-BORROWED BLUE

Red gold dial with diamonds, Louisiana alligator strap in dark blue

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

ALL THAT'S SILVER

White dial, metal bracelet in stainless steel

SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

PRETTY IN PINK

Stainless steel dial with diamonds, Louisiana alligator strap in rose

Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

MIXED METALS

Red gold/stainless steel dial, metal bracelet in red gold/stainless steel

SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!