I Don't Think Gigi Hadid Has Taken This Necklace Off in Weeks

Image zoom Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Obviously, Gigi Hadid has access to just about any brand in the world. But when the girl finds something she loves, she wears it 24/7. That's exactly what she's been doing with her Missoma Axiom necklace ($214; missoma.com). It's an 18-carat gold-plated design that's a perfect base for layering, but also has enough oomph to wear alone.

London-based brand Missoma has become a popular jewelry brand among some of my favorite A-listers. I've seen stars like Margot Robbie, Kaia Gerber, and even Meghan Markle wearing the affordable jewels — all more than once. But Hadid has taken her love for the brand to the next level. I've seen the 24-year-old model in the Axiom chain at least five times this week alone. And she's continuing to pair it with different outfits while in Paris for Men's Fashion Week.

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Typically, Hadid wears her Missoma chain with a colorful Eliou necklace that includes seashells and a pearl stone ($128; net-a-porter.com). During a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld (above), she went all out, adding a chunky rainbow chain and a long flower-embellished necklace to match her earrings. And during a fashion show (at top), she stacked the necklaces with a Heron Preston chain.

Image zoom Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

The gold-plated chain is a little more expensive than most of Missoma's merch, but Hadid proves that it's one of those pieces you can wear every single day.