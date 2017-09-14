Gigi Hadid Designs a Collection for Messika Paris That Will Transform Your Jewelry Stash

Supermodel, designer, and overall wonder woman, Gigi Hadid, has just been coined the new global brand ambassador of Messika Paris. As if this weren't cool enough, she teamed up with Valerie Messika to design her very first capsule collection, which includes fine and high jewelry.

“I wanted to create something timeless that anyone could wear and feel beautiful in, no matter their age. On an everyday basis, less is more, and I think simply beautiful pieces of jewelry are charming,” Hadid says.

The campaign, shot by Mert and Marcus, features the mega babe modeling some of the soon-to-be-highly-coveted pieces from the collection. The collection includes pendants, chokers, ear cuffs, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the brand's iconic Move collection and we can't think of a better way to celebrate than by creating the Messika by Gigi Hadid collection. Whether you're looking for a piece to wear every day or a statement piece you are bound to find your next piece of bijoux in the mix.

Gigi's favorite piece from the collection? "I'm really excited about the statement choker piece from my collection," she says. "It can make any outfit a winner!"

VIDEO: Messika by Gigi Hadid Shoot by Mert and Marcus

Starting tomorrow, you can purchase the collection exclusively at the 259 Rue Saint-Honore flagship store, and then in all Messika boutiques worldwide from Sept. 30. Come October, you'll be able to snag the complete collection in the U.S. at Saks Fifth Avenue in stores and online, as well as at select Neiman Marcus locations.

Scroll down to see highlights from the collection.