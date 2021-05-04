Fruit Fashion Is the Whimsical Trend That's Taking Over Instagram

It's time to freshen up your jewelry collection just in time for summer.

By Avery Matera
May 04, 2021 @ 2:03 pm
Credit: Getty Images, Courtesy/InStyle

If you've been seeking accessories you know will instantly up the ante when putting together a simple summer outfit, we've got the perfect solution: fruit. And vegetables. Or, rather, jewelry that makes use of these two food groups, whether we're talking big, bright drop earrings or a multi-charm necklace.

This fashion trend has quietly been on-the-rise for the past few months, and whether your preference is glass, resin, plastic, or 18K gold, or you're more of mushroom person over extra-large strawberries, these fresh pieces will add a youthful yet sophisticated twist to everything from printed sundresses to white jeans and tees.

It's time to fill your virtual shopping cart with the same eye-catching little extras that are popping up all over social media. It's highly possible they'll soon be on the ears and necks of every fashion-forward woman you know.

Even if you're not set to plant your own garden, why not collect an arsenal of colorful fruits and vegetables that will not only never go bad? These whimsical adornments will likely last a lifetime and serve you for seasons to come.

Fruits and vegetable designs are a great alternative to the flowers that generally fill your jewelry box. With the same light and airy quality, they have the ability to walk that fine line between amusing and eccentric.

This is the bright, playful jewelry trend your drab winter wardrobe has long been craving as you transition into warmer seasons. It's time to shop the best fruit and veggie jewelry out there, just in time for summer.

Mediterraneo Peperoncino Earrings

Credit: Courtest

Shop now: $70; mediterraneo.studio

Dauphinette Strawberry

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $34; dauphinette.com

ASOS Hoop Earrings with Beaded Citrus Fruit Drop

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $9; asos.com

Kate Spade Tutti Fruity Lemon Ring

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $59; katespade.com

Free People Amalfi Necklace

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $40; freepeople.com

Brent Neale Small Mushroom Necklace

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $3,950; jaimiegellerjewelry.com

Sandra Alexandra Triple Grocery Earring

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $45; sandralexandra.com

Susan Alexandra Watermelon Icey Earrings

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $75; susanalexandra.com

Et Toi Paris Little Mushroom

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $22; et-toi-paris.com

I’m Many London Garden Produce Necklace with Vegetable Charms

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $125; immany.co.uk

    • By Avery Matera
