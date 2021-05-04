Fruit Fashion Is the Whimsical Trend That's Taking Over Instagram
It's time to freshen up your jewelry collection just in time for summer.
If you've been seeking accessories you know will instantly up the ante when putting together a simple summer outfit, we've got the perfect solution: fruit. And vegetables. Or, rather, jewelry that makes use of these two food groups, whether we're talking big, bright drop earrings or a multi-charm necklace.
This fashion trend has quietly been on-the-rise for the past few months, and whether your preference is glass, resin, plastic, or 18K gold, or you're more of mushroom person over extra-large strawberries, these fresh pieces will add a youthful yet sophisticated twist to everything from printed sundresses to white jeans and tees.
It's time to fill your virtual shopping cart with the same eye-catching little extras that are popping up all over social media. It's highly possible they'll soon be on the ears and necks of every fashion-forward woman you know.
Even if you're not set to plant your own garden, why not collect an arsenal of colorful fruits and vegetables that will not only never go bad? These whimsical adornments will likely last a lifetime and serve you for seasons to come.
Fruits and vegetable designs are a great alternative to the flowers that generally fill your jewelry box. With the same light and airy quality, they have the ability to walk that fine line between amusing and eccentric.
This is the bright, playful jewelry trend your drab winter wardrobe has long been craving as you transition into warmer seasons. It's time to shop the best fruit and veggie jewelry out there, just in time for summer.
Mediterraneo Peperoncino Earrings
Shop now: $70; mediterraneo.studio
Dauphinette Strawberry
Shop now: $34; dauphinette.com
ASOS Hoop Earrings with Beaded Citrus Fruit Drop
Shop now: $9; asos.com
Kate Spade Tutti Fruity Lemon Ring
Shop now: $59; katespade.com
Free People Amalfi Necklace
Shop now: $40; freepeople.com
Brent Neale Small Mushroom Necklace
Shop now: $3,950; jaimiegellerjewelry.com
Sandra Alexandra Triple Grocery Earring
Shop now: $45; sandralexandra.com
Susan Alexandra Watermelon Icey Earrings
Shop now: $75; susanalexandra.com
Et Toi Paris Little Mushroom
Shop now: $22; et-toi-paris.com
I’m Many London Garden Produce Necklace with Vegetable Charms
Shop now: $125; immany.co.uk