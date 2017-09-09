Shop These Fine Jewelry Designers to Support Hurricane Harvey Relief

Getty; Courtesy
Steffi Lee
Sep 08, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

Amidst tragedy and devastation, such as that of Hurricane Harvey, it’s beautiful to see the silver lining of plain and simple goodness in humanity. Groups and individuals have been stepping up and providing for the Texans that have lost their families, friends, pets, homes, and belongings.

While shopping seems silly to consider at a time like this, especially for fine jewelry, think again! Chic designers such as Candice Pool of FINN and Graziela Kaufman of Graziela Gems are upping the ante and supporting Hurricane Harvey relief through the purchase of their pieces.

Candice, a native Texan, will be donating 100% of the profits of her Texas Charms to the Red Cross and JJ Watt’s Fundraising Campaign. At an affordable starting price point of $25 (!), the collection is available for purchase at finnjewelry.com.

VIDEO: People Are Rescuing Pets From Hurricane Harvey 

Graziela Gems will be donating 100% of profits for the below pieces, many of which are their bestsellers, during the full month of September to the Humane Society for Harvey Relief. All are available for purchase now at grazielagems.com.

RELATED: Beyoncé Visits Houston to Meet Hurricane Harvey Victims

Keep on scrolling to see all of the pieces you can purchase. Pretty jewelry and for a good cause? We can’t think of anything more perfect.

1 of 14

Finn

Texas Charm Necklace

Finn $480
2 of 14

Finn

10K Texas Pave Necklace

Finn $600 (originally $1,400)
3 of 14

Finn

Texas Charm Bracelet

Finn $330
4 of 14

Finn

Texax Charm Wrap Bracelet

Finn $95
5 of 14

Graziela Gems

Wave Band in black

Graziela $170
6 of 14

Graziela Gems

Wave Band in rose

Graziela $190
7 of 14

Graziela Gems

Wave Band in white

Graziela $150
8 of 14

Graziela Gems

Wave Band in black and white

Graziela $170
9 of 14

Graziela Gems

Wave Ear Cuffs in white

Graziela $300
10 of 14

Graziela Gems

Baby Wave Ear Cuffs in black

Graziela $200
11 of 14

Graziela Gems

Baby Wave Ear Cuffs in black and white

Graziela $250
12 of 14

Graziela Gems

Wave Ear Cuffs in rose

Graziela $400
13 of 14

Graziela Gems

Wave Ear Cuffs in black and rose

Graziela $400
14 of 14

Graziela Gems

Baby Wave Necklace in white

Graziela $230

