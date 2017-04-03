The Most Memorable Pieces of Jewelry in Film

There are many iconic movies, but only a handful that are engrained-in-your-brain-forever classics. These are the films where specific scenes can be recited without missing a heartbeat. Titanic? Our Pavlovian response is “paint me like one of your French girls.” Pretty Woman? Scene: Julia Roberts hysterically laughing after Richard Gere playfully closes the jewelry box on her hand.

But what is it about certain films that make them unforgettable? Perhaps it’s the acting, the cinematography, and the plethora of other Oscar nominee categories. Or, we think jaw-dropping diamonds will do the trick. Recall all of the beautiful period pieces (like Cleopatra, Marie Antoinette, or Anna Karenina) and sure, the costumes and makeup are inarguably on point—but it’s really the baubles that bring the historically accurate aesthetic to life.

VIDEO: Top 5 Most Expensive Movie Collectibles

Below, we highlight some of our absolute favorite jewelry moments on the silver screen.