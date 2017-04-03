The Most Memorable Pieces of Jewelry in Film

Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy
There are many iconic movies, but only a handful that are engrained-in-your-brain-forever classics. These are the films where specific scenes can be recited without missing a heartbeat. Titanic? Our Pavlovian response is “paint me like one of your French girls.” Pretty Woman? Scene: Julia Roberts hysterically laughing after Richard Gere playfully closes the jewelry box on her hand.

But what is it about certain films that make them unforgettable? Perhaps it’s the acting, the cinematography, and the plethora of other Oscar nominee categories. Or, we think jaw-dropping diamonds will do the trick. Recall all of the beautiful period pieces (like Cleopatra, Marie Antoinette, or Anna Karenina) and sure, the costumes and makeup are inarguably on point—but it’s really the baubles that bring the historically accurate aesthetic to life.

Below, we highlight some of our absolute favorite jewelry moments on the silver screen.

1 of 14 Mondadori/Getty

Gone with the Wind

Brooch, from costume designer Walter Plunkett's mother's personal collection.

2 of 14 Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Necklace by Harry Winston.

3 of 14 Ullstein/Getty

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

4 of 14 Gamma-Keystone/Getty

Cleopatra

Jewelry by Bulgari.

5 of 14 Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Pretty Woman

Necklace by Fred Joaillier.

6 of 14 Collection Christophel/Alamy

Titanic

Necklace by Asprey & Garrard.

7 of 14 WireImage

Maid in Manhattan

Necklace by Harry Winston.

8 of 14 AF Archive/Alamy

Moulin Rouge

Necklace by Stefano Canturi.

9 of 14 Everett Collection/Alamy

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Necklace by Harry Winston.

10 of 14 Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy

Marie Antoinette

Jewelry by Fred Leighton.

11 of 14 United Archives GmbH/Alamy

Girl with a Pearl Earring

Dien van Straalen, costume designer.

12 of 14 Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

Anna Karenina

Jewelry by Chanel Fine Jewelry.

13 of 14 AF Archive/Alamy

The Great Gatsby

Jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

14 of 14 Collection Christophel/Alamy

The Other Boleyn Girl

Sandy Powell, costume designer.

