whitelogo
whitelogo
Fairy-Tale Gems
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Accessories
Jewelry
Fairy-Tale Gems
InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 4:52 pm
Fairy-Tale Gems
Kerry Washington in Boucheron
Peter Kramer/Getty
Fairy-Tale Gems
Chloe Sevigny in Bulgari
Tony Barson/WireImage
Fairy-Tale Gems
Mary-Kate Olsen
Matt Baron/BEImages
Fairy-Tale Gems
Sarah Jessica Parker
Roger Wong/INF Goff
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Peter Kramer/Getty
Fairy-Tale Gems
Kerry Washington in Boucheron
Advertisement
2 of 4
Tony Barson/WireImage
Fairy-Tale Gems
Chloe Sevigny in Bulgari
3 of 4
Matt Baron/BEImages
Fairy-Tale Gems
Mary-Kate Olsen
Advertisement
4 of 4
Roger Wong/INF Goff
Fairy-Tale Gems
Sarah Jessica Parker
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!