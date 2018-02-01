Evening Earrings You Can Wear With Jeans Under $500

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Elana Zajdman (market) and Ruthie Friedlander (text)
Feb 01, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

Last season, we saw Kaia Gerber walk the Saint Laurent runway in eveningwear fit for a street style star. She looked glamorous. She looked famous. She looked like a true model. And we wanted the entire look.

But reality sunk in and we remembered that we don't walk around in our everyday lives wearing velvet bubble dress. We can, however, invest in statement earrings that at first glance appear black tie only, but with a little styling are divine with denim. Here, our favorite evening earrings that (we swear) can be worn during the day, too.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Crystal Hoop Earrings

The designer says it perfectly herself! This "uncomplicated indulgence" is great with a black tie dress or a sweatshirt.
Roxanne Assoulin $210 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Gold Plated Clip–On Earrings

For those looking for something inspired by nature, try these gold plated earrings. 

Alexis Bittar $175 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Oversized Crystal Fringe Earrings

Crystal + fringe = happy place.
Alessandra Rich $280 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Pearl Droplets

These are not your grandmother's pearls, but certainly will class up your look.

Beck Jewels $210 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Wavy Earrings

Find a gold hoop with some edge that will make you stand out.

AGMES $450 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Mother of Pearl Flower Chandelier Earrings

A chandelier earring is a great addition to anyone's jewelry box. A chandelier earring with flowers? Perfection.

Bounkit $495 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Gold–Plated Droplets

These gold-plated droplets add the perfect amount of drama to your evening or daytime look.
Sarah Magid $130 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Classic Pink Pearl Drops

Add a classic pearl drop for a touch of elegance.

Aurelie Bidermann $160 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Oversized Crystal Studs

For the fashion-forward, these oversized crystal studs will steal the show. Keep your outfit simple and let the jewelry do all the talking.

Gigi & Joux $157 SHOP NOW

