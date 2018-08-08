These $48 Hoop Earrings Won’t Tarnish

Ever bought a pair of earrings and a few weeks later they started to tarnish or even rust? What a waste. But, while scrolling through Emily Ratajkowski's Instagram page, we found a solution: Adina's Jewels, a brand that the model and actress has worn over and over again.

Of course, we've spotted Ratajkowski rocking other cool jewelry brands — like Alison Lou, Jennifer Fisher, and Jacquie Aiche, but this particular brand specializes in making trendy pieces that won't fade or discolor, thanks to an extra layer of its tarnish resistant solution on each piece. In the rare case, that something does happen to your Adina Jewels, the brand offers free repairs. So it's a win-win.

Most importantly, Adina's Jewels are pretty affordable. You could grab a pair of 14-karat gold-plated hoops for only $48. Or invest in a pair just like Ratajkowski's for $348.

VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski's Most Jaw-Dropping Instagrams

And you can score them at an even lower price. Just enter the promo code "ADINAS20" before you check out for an extra 20 percent off of your order. Don't thank me, thank EmRata for putting us on.