Elisabeth Bell's New Jewelry Collection is Out of This World

Courtesy
Steffi Lee
Jul 06, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

What do Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Gwyneth Paltrow have in common? Besides being former InStyle cover stars, all the megawatt celebs are fans of Elisabeth Bell Jewelry. The hot brand is the brainchild of designer Beth Yorn, and her new lineup is the most otherworldly to date. 

When we read that the new Magellanic Collection was inspired by spiral galaxies and celestial hemispheres, we knew it was going to be good.

The jewelry contains opals sourced from a single Australian mine, and the stones give off an ethereal shimmer. Pair those  with 14-karat-gold, vibrant turquoise, and delicate diamonds, and you're in for some serious cosmic vibes. 

Starting at $1,275, the pieces are all now available on elisabethbelljewelry.com. Scroll through and get ready to swoon! 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Elisabeth Bell

Turquoise cloud earrings

Elisabeth Bell $1,975 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Elisabeth Bell

Lavender stardust opal necklace

Elisabeth Bell $2,275 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Elisabeth Bell

Bode's Galaxy earrings

Elisabeth Bell $3,425 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Elisabeth Bell

Lavender pear opal necklace

Elisabeth Bell $1,275 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Elisabeth Bell

Diamond boulder splits earrings

Elisabeth Bell $4,650 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Elisabeth Bell

Lavender Mariana opal necklace

Elisabeth Bell $2,865 SHOP NOW

