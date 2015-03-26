Drop Earrings

Mar 25, 2015 @ 9:38 pm
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was flawless in a flowing metallic-embellished Marchesa gown at the Golden Globes. The Factory Girl accessorized her ensemble with a pair of Cartier Private Collection diamond chandelier earrings made in 1924.
David Fisher/Rex
Ali Larter
Ali Larter
Ali Larter was all smiles on the Emmy's red carpet. She sparkled in Neil Lane's 750 carat diamond and platinum drop earrings.
Fame
America Ferrara
America Ferrara
America Ferrara accented her Badgley Mischka gown with yellow diamond drop earrings from Neil Lane on the red carpet.
Francis Specker/Landov
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum donned a stunning pair of white gold and pave diamond drop earrings-and an Yves Saint Laurent dress-for the Metropolitan Opera gala in Manhattan.
Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson's Cartier chandelier earrings were adorned with diamonds and pearls. The actress wore them to a gala in L.A.-Julianne Moore and Rosario Dawson have worn them on the red carpet too.
John Shearer/WireImage
