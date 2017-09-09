Doutzen Kroes and Tiffany & Co. Teamed Up for This Amazing Cause

Did you know that, appallingly, up to 30,000 elephants are killed every year for their tusks?

It’s a staggering number that reflects the decimation of this gorgeous species, but thankfully, the elephants have some powerful allies on their side.

To that end, model Doutzen Kroes, ambassadress for the Elephant Crisis Fund, has once again joined forces with Tiffany & Co. to launch the second #KnotOnMyPlanet campaign in the midst of New York Fashion Week.

What does this involve, you might ask? Tiffany, for its part, is launching its first-ever philanthropically-driven collection, Tiffany Save the Wild, in stores all over the world as well as online this month, comprising silver or rose gold charms and brooches shaped like—you guessed it—elephants. 100% of profits from the collection will be donated to the Elephant Crisis Fund, and Tiffany & Co. will donate a minimum of a million dollars by the end of January 2019.

Anna Bauer

Kroes and Tiffany enlisted the multi-talented Reed Krakoff, Chief Creative Officer of Tiffany & Co., to shoot the campaign around the initiative during Fashion Week, which depicts both in-demand models like Mica Argañaraz, Mariacarla Boscono, Imaan Hamaam, and Adwoa Aboah wearing the jewelry to raise awareness.

Anna Bauer

“I realized that we could be the last generation to see elephants in the wild so we launched #KnotOnMyPlanet to take urgent action,” says Kroes of the initiative, which she conceived in concert with DNA Model Management Co-Founder David Bonnouvrier and Trish Goff. See an influencer wearing Tiffany’s iconic elephant jewelry this season? It’s intended to bring awareness to the critical plight of the elephants and put a stop to the continuing thirst for ivory.

Anna Bauer

Anna Bauer

How can you get involved? The Tiffany Save the Wild Collection is available in-stores and online now at Tiffany.com, with 100% of profits going directly to ECF. For more information on this great organization, go to ElephantCrisisFund.org, and show your support today.