This Gemstone Necklace Has Sold Out Over 50 Times — and It Makes Any Outfit Look Expensive
Blame it on my devotion to the WFH lifestyle or the muggy summer weather New York City has been experiencing, but my wardrobe over the past couple of months has almost exclusively consisted of tank tops and joggers or shorts. I'm the first to admit, it's not the fanciest look — but thanks to Hailey Bieber, I've found a cheat code that makes any outfit look expensive.
The supermodel was spotted wearing Dorsey's best-selling Kate Round Riviere necklace to the Super Bowl last year, so when the label offered to send one over for me to test drive, I accepted with a quickness. The style has sold out over 50 times, they added, and after wearing the tennis necklace nonstop for weeks, I definitely see the appeal.
Simply put, it's refined but deeply fabulous. The single strand of round, white sapphires catches the light in its gold setting, adding a sophisticated glint that I almost don't want to wear on the subway, just in case I'm robbed (only half joking here). I love that the stones are lab-grown, too, for all the moissanite shade that Selling Sunset has cast. It means the necklace is less environmentally harmful and more humanitarian, so I don't have to worry about contributing to mining abuses or the next Elon Musk — and the sparkle is 100 percent real.
Surprisingly, I've found the combination of my favorite $19 racerback tank top with the necklace is hard to beat, although the loose choker goes with everything. The minimalist outfit formula makes me feel like Jennifer Aniston circa Friends, and it works whether I'm heading to the grocery store or out for cocktails. Because I'm an eager beaver, I put the necklace on right after receiving it, and, I kid you not, got a compliment on it within twenty minutes. My dopamine levels skyrocketed.
I will say, I do have mixed feelings about the clasp. I love how striking the double-sided fastener looks and how secure it is, but it's not the easiest to get on or off in a hurry, so here's hoping the brand one day makes a magnetic clasp option. As is, it's a nice test for my fine motor skills at the end of the night (again, only half joking). The $360 price tag is an investment, but considering its timeless style and how frequently I reach for it, I have no qualms recommending the necklace to whoever can swing it.
If you'd like to try the editor- and Hailey Bieber-approved Kate Round Riviere white sapphire necklace, get it at Dorsey's website — though in a testament to its popularity, the earliest most styles will ship is July.