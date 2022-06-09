This Gemstone Necklace Has Sold Out Over 50 Times — and It Makes Any Outfit Look Expensive

Simply put, it's refined but deeply fabulous. The single strand of round, white sapphires catches the light in its gold setting, adding a sophisticated glint that I almost don't want to wear on the subway, just in case I'm robbed (only half joking here). I love that the stones are lab-grown, too, for all the moissanite shade that Selling Sunset has cast. It means the necklace is less environmentally harmful and more humanitarian, so I don't have to worry about contributing to mining abuses or the next Elon Musk — and the sparkle is 100 percent real.