Delicate Gold Jewelry At Every Price Point

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Oct 31, 2015 @ 1:45 pm

Delicate gold jewelry isn't a new trend, but modern interpretations of dainty styles are in demand more than ever. Architecturally shaped earrings and rings, simple chains, and bar earrings are at the forefront of what's happening in jewelry. What's great about these styles is that they can be stacked and layered together, or worn alone to make a sophisticated statement. As minimal as these pieces are, they add a luxe edge to your everyday look. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Hirotaka

$625; barneys.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry

$187; shopbop.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Catbird NYC

$390; catbirdnyc.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

Blanco Monros Gomez

$395; shopbop.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

Shashi

$58; shopbop.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Zoe Chicco

$150; shopbop.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

BaubleBar

$32; baublebar.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

Mango

$15; mango.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop

$14; topshop.com

