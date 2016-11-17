You'll Want Every Piece from This Blogger's New Jewelry Collection

Raise your hand if you're on a never-ending quest to find jewelry staples to add to your daily repertoire. We're always on the lookout for pieces that transition well with everything we wear, from a basic jeans-and-tee look to the girl power suit we've been dying to pull out of our closet.

This new collaboration from Los Angeles-based blogger, Jacey Duprie of Damsel in Dior, and jeweler Adina Reyter just might solve all of our problems. The 10-piece collection features bezel-set white sapphires against 14k solid yellow gold with designs that are simple enough to suit our everyday looks.

Courtesy

Prices for the capsule collection range from $150 to $495 and you can shop it exclusively at adinadesign.com. Scroll down for some of our favorite pieces in the collaboration:

Courtesy

"Three Bezel Posts" Earrings, $298 for pair, $150 for single; adinadesign.com

Courtesy

"Right Curve Wing" Earring, $275; adinadesign.com

Courtesy

"Three Bezel Necklace," $298; adinadesign.com

Courtesy

"Bezel Curve Ring," $495; adinadesign.com

Courtesy

"Bezel Lariat" Necklace, $398; adinadesign.com