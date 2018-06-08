This is the Minimalist Jewelry Brand Fashion Editors Are Obsessing Over

One of the most exciting parts about working in fashion is that moment you come across new designers. When the incredible Ylang23 team asked me to be a judge for the 4th edition of TheNextNow, I couldn’t have been more excited. Ylang 23 is the one-stop digital destination for all things fine jewelry and anything they do, I want to be a part of.

This year’s winner, artist and designer Leila Du Mond of Cyril Studio, began developing her collection right after graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2016. She was born and raised in Connecticut and officially launched her line just over a year ago with beautiful, hand formed and carved pieces fabricated in New York. Du Mond's jewelry is inspired by museum aesthetics, natural light, and "the everyday sublime." She works with naturally luminous materials like rock crystal, Akoya pearls, and abalone, all favorite materials of those that love the organic jewelry trend. Three words Leila would use to describe her collection? "Sensual, Sculptural, Refined."

While Du Mond primarily focuses on earrings, she will consider entering new categories, eventually. "[There are] no immediate plans for bracelets," she tells InStyle.com, "but maybe at some point! Earrings are really the core of our collection, and there’s still so much to explore before expanding.”

Well, a girl can dream, right?

Cyril Studio ranges from $120 for a pair of stud earrings to $2,900 for some of her larger necklaces. To shop the perfect pendant necklace, your next pair of favorite stud earrings and more, scroll below! Select pieces are available at ylang23.com and the full collection at cyril-studio.com.