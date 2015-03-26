whitelogo
Crown Jewels
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend-and lately in Hollywood, her favorite hair accessory too.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
“Old Hollywood style is coming back,” says Sean Flanigan, who created Katherine Heigl’s retro thirties style above. “A beautiful hair accessory is part of that look.”
Ron Wolfson/WireImage
Actress Ziyi Zhang adds sophisticated glamour to her sleek updo with a glittering barrette.
Eric Ryan
Don’t want to spring for a pricey new bauble? Try recycling one of last year’s brooches. “Just sew it securely onto a clear plastic comb,” suggests Flanigan.
Jil Studio/FilmMagic
