Crown Jewels

InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 1:29 pm
no title
pinterest
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend-and lately in Hollywood, her favorite hair accessory too.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
no title
pinterest
“Old Hollywood style is coming back,” says Sean Flanigan, who created Katherine Heigl’s retro thirties style above. “A beautiful hair accessory is part of that look.”
Ron Wolfson/WireImage
no title
pinterest
Actress Ziyi Zhang adds sophisticated glamour to her sleek updo with a glittering barrette.
Eric Ryan
no title
pinterest
Don’t want to spring for a pricey new bauble? Try recycling one of last year’s brooches. “Just sew it securely onto a clear plastic comb,” suggests Flanigan.
Jil Studio/FilmMagic
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend-and lately in Hollywood, her favorite hair accessory too.
Advertisement
2 of 4 Ron Wolfson/WireImage

“Old Hollywood style is coming back,” says Sean Flanigan, who created Katherine Heigl’s retro thirties style above. “A beautiful hair accessory is part of that look.”
3 of 4 Eric Ryan

Actress Ziyi Zhang adds sophisticated glamour to her sleek updo with a glittering barrette.
Advertisement
4 of 4 Jil Studio/FilmMagic

Don’t want to spring for a pricey new bauble? Try recycling one of last year’s brooches. “Just sew it securely onto a clear plastic comb,” suggests Flanigan.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!