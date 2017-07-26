We're Totally Coveting Coin Necklaces

Courtesy
Taylor Reagan
Jul 25, 2017 @ 8:45 pm

Coin necklaces are trending this summer—and we can't wait to cash in on the craze. The special type of pendant necklace has a mysterious, ancient vibe, and it's a real conversation starter: wear one, and just watch how many people ask you what its story is. Layer the necklace alongside your other jewels for a more-is-more approach to a beautifully bohemian look. 

We’ve rounded some of our favorite coin necklaces to help you get the look. And don't worry: you won't have to travel to ancient Rome to find any of them. 

 

1 of 13 Courtesy

The Other Side of the World gold-plated necklace

Alighieri $218 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Talisman Coin Necklace

Marlo Laz $4,920 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

IDAHO N°1 Necklace

Pascale Monvoisin $655 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Full Moon 18-karat gold multi-stone necklace

Andrea Fohrman $1,460 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

The String diamond & yellow-gold necklace

Orit Elhanati $3,197 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Byzantine Coin Medal Pendant with emeralds

Cleopatra’s Bling $234 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Wholeness Petite Champleve Stationary Necklace

Foundrae $1,995 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Zircon and gold-plated necklace

Theodora Warre $155 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

Gold Four Immeasurables Medallion Pendant with Diamond

Me & Ro $1,220 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Three-medals sapphire & yellow-gold necklace

Aurelie Bidermann $1,780 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Gold Mini Lucky Coin Pendant

Reliquia $130 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Gold Pave Hammered Disc Necklace

Missoma $124 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Coin Pendant Necklace

Julie Wolfe $325 SHOP NOW

