Cocktail Rings
Mar 26, 2015 @ 12:58 pm
Angelina Jolie
Chopard created
Angelina Jolie
's 20-carat yellow diamond cocktail ring especially for the actress to wear with her Emanuel Ungaro couture gown at Cannes.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
wore a darkened diamond and platinum flower cocktail ring with her florally-accented Dior gown, while attending John Galliano’s Dior haute couture show at Versailles.
Graylock/Retna
Renee Zellweger
At a Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art,
Renee Zellweger
paired her Carolina Herrera dress with two spectacular sapphire Van Cleef & Arpels rings: one of 19 carats; the other 16.
Jen Lowery/Startraks
Ali Larter
Heroes
star
Ali Larter
glammed it up at the Emmys in a strapless Reem Acra gown and an enormous Neil Lane 12k diamond platinum ring.
Tonya Wise/London Entertainmen/SplashNewsOnline.com
1
of
5
