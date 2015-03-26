Cocktail Rings

Mar 26, 2015 @ 12:58 pm
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Chopard created Angelina Jolie's 20-carat yellow diamond cocktail ring especially for the actress to wear with her Emanuel Ungaro couture gown at Cannes.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron wore a darkened diamond and platinum flower cocktail ring with her florally-accented Dior gown, while attending John Galliano’s Dior haute couture show at Versailles.
Graylock/Retna
Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger
At a Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Renee Zellwegerpaired her Carolina Herrera dress with two spectacular sapphire Van Cleef & Arpels rings: one of 19 carats; the other 16.
Jen Lowery/Startraks
Ali Larter
Ali Larter
Heroes star Ali Larter glammed it up at the Emmys in a strapless Reem Acra gown and an enormous Neil Lane 12k diamond platinum ring.
Tonya Wise/London Entertainmen/SplashNewsOnline.com
