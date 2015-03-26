Cluster Jewels

Mar 26, 2015 @ 12:55 pm
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet sparkled on the Golden Globes red carpet in 8-carat Chopard cluster earrings.
Vince Bucci/Getty
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez accessorized her crystal-laden Marchesa Oscar gown with a Lorraine Schwartz ring. The stunning 18-carat blackened gold piece featured a cluster of diamonds and white opals.
Stephen Shugerman/Getty
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway kept her hair and makeup understated, leaving her dazzling choice of jewelry to take center stage at the SAG Awards. Hathaway's ruby and diamond earrings were from Cartier Paris 1962-a vintage line.
Jennifer Lopez/WireImage
