Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera reveals what she finds beautiful when it comes to baubles and bijoux.



What inspired your jewelry collecting?

"I like to use my imagination. I think it is just so creative to be able to play with accessories…to let your imagination and creativity just explore and go crazy. Alice in Wonderland inspires me-I collect certain things. There's just something about that story that really connects with me. It is all about this young girl who never wants to leave her imagination behind."