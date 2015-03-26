Christina Aguilera reveals what she finds beautiful when it comes to baubles and bijoux.
What inspired your jewelry collecting? "I like to use my imagination. I think it is just so creative to be able to play with accessories…to let your imagination and creativity just explore and go crazy. Alice in Wonderland inspires me-I collect certain things. There's just something about that story that really connects with me. It is all about this young girl who never wants to leave her imagination behind."
Mike Lorrig
Mic Pendant
"I got this necklace when I wrapped Back to Basics. The microphone pendant is a throwback to the jazz and soul eras."
