More Than 8 Celebs Have Stepped Out Wearing These Laidback Earrings Recently

Celebs have been a fan of Jennifer Fisher's designs for quite some time. But there's one particular style that seems to be causing a frenzy right now, and it's the Jamma hoop earrings. Hailey Baldwin stepped out earlier this month in a head-turning gold pair and even Jennifer Lopez has the mini version. The Jamma earrings are so popular, it's been hard for websites like Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi to keep them in stock.

I completely understand the obsession; this isn't a thin hoop that'll fade after a couple of wears. It's a substantially thick design that stands out in a crowd of boring hoop earrings. Bonus: The Jamma earrings are light as a feather, thanks to a hollow design the Jennifer Fisher team has mastered.

Fisher designed the style in gold, silver, and rose gold, and it comes in three different sizes (which the brand describes as Mini, Baby, and Mama). The earrings are quite the investment, with prices starting at $450, but that clearly hasn't been an obstacle for our favorite stars. See who's been rocking them below.

Zendaya in the Baby Jammas

Hailey Baldwin in the Baby Jammas

Michelle Obama in the Baby Jammas

Selena Gomez in the Mini Jammas

Tracee Ellis Ross in the Mini Jammas

Gemma Chan in the Mini Jammas

Cardi B in the Mamma Jammas

Alessia Cara in the Baby Jammas