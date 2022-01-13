From Jackie Kennedy to Megan Fox, Two-Stone Engagement Rings Are a Celebrity Favorite

It's been nearly 70 years since First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy debuted her iconic Van Cleef & Arpels two-stone engagement ring, featuring an emerald-cut emerald alongside an emerald-cut diamond. But today, celebrities are still loving two stone engagement rings, known as toi et moi (French for you and me). Double the stones, double the love, right?

Actress Megan Fox is the latest celebrity to show off a two-stone engagement ring. After getting together in early 2020, Machine Gun Kelly proposed to the movie star in January 2022 with a stunning design he created with jeweler Stephen Webster. The gigantic engagement ring has sweet symbolism for the pair: the emerald represents Fox's birth month, May, while the diamond is for Kelly's birth month, April. The two stones are set in a separate thorn-like band which, per Kelly's close-up Instagram video of the ring, is meant to "draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."