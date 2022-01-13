From Jackie Kennedy to Megan Fox, Two-Stone Engagement Rings Are a Celebrity Favorite
It's been nearly 70 years since First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy debuted her iconic Van Cleef & Arpels two-stone engagement ring, featuring an emerald-cut emerald alongside an emerald-cut diamond. But today, celebrities are still loving two stone engagement rings, known as toi et moi (French for you and me). Double the stones, double the love, right?
Actress Megan Fox is the latest celebrity to show off a two-stone engagement ring. After getting together in early 2020, Machine Gun Kelly proposed to the movie star in January 2022 with a stunning design he created with jeweler Stephen Webster. The gigantic engagement ring has sweet symbolism for the pair: the emerald represents Fox's birth month, May, while the diamond is for Kelly's birth month, April. The two stones are set in a separate thorn-like band which, per Kelly's close-up Instagram video of the ring, is meant to "draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."
It's a true representation of these self-proclaimed "twin flames."
Still, while Fox's ring may be unique and special in its own right, there are a handful of other celebrities who have also said yes to two-jewel engagement rings. Model Emily Ratajkowski, for instance, designed her own statement-making, double-diamond engagement ring from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, including one pear-shaped stone next to a princess cut on a minimalistic gold band. She later told Vogue that she liked the idea of two stones instead of one, and loved the femininity of the pear contrasted with the architecture of the princess.
Grammy-winner Ariana Grande also received a duo-stone engagement ring. Her gold ring features a huge diagonally-set oval diamond nestled next to a pristine round pearl. The songstress' fans think the pearl is an heirloom from Grande's beloved grandmother. The ring was custom-designed by her husband Dalton Gomez, who worked with celebrity jeweler Jack Solow to craft it.
The good news is, you don't have to have special connections if you have your heart set on a toi et moi engagement ring. Stephanie Gottlieb sells multiple, stunning versions that will really pop on your finger, while celeb-loved jewelry brand Vrai has its own Mixed Cuff design that is sweet and simple.