Carolina Herrera and Mercedes Salazar Teamed up for the Jewelry Collection of Our Dreams

Think Carolina Herrera, and surely you can’t help but to think of elegant silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and modern femininity. Now think Mercedes Salazar, Colombian jewelry designer known for her whimsical hand-made designs featuring exotic birds and colorful fruit motifs galore. As the summer fashion circuit kicks into high gear, it’s time we introduce the latest designer collaboration we can’t get enough of: Mercedes Salazar’s collection of earrings and bracelets for Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2018 Collection—aka a match made in fashion heaven.

For Salazar, the decision to collaborate with Carolina Herrera was a no-brainer. She shared with InStyle, “I find that Carolina Herrera’s designs have always maintained an exuberance that one can connect to the brand’s Latin roots. The Resort 2018 collection was inspired by the gardens of Carolina Herrera’s family home in Venezuela. My first point of inspiration is always the incredible flora and fauna of my native Colombia, so our visions of color and nature were easily aligned.”

The collection sees an assortment of earrings and bracelets specifically inspired by the Carolina Herrera Resort 2018 Collection. “I looked to the Carolina Herrera collections for inspiration, and was drawn to the gracious movement they achieve with their designs and the way in which they treat the fabric almost like paper … I wanted to create soft and light pieces to dance with the clothes.”

As for who this collection was designed for? A woman who is, “fantastic. Sure of herself. A woman who appreciates details and is a lover of tropical fiestas.”

Head over to mercedessalazar.com to get your hands on the jewelry collection and see the Carolina Herrera Resort 2018 collection on carolinaherrera.com.